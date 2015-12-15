Overnight Bridge Closures Continue Thursday & Friday

The Hood River–White Salmon Bridge will continue to have several overnight closures over the next three weeks as crews conduct geotechnical work for the bridge replacement project.  The bridge will be closed from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday of this week.  They are also scheduled for the early morning hours of September 1st through the 4th; and September 9th through the 11th.  The closures will allow crews to conduct geotechnical exploration near the Washington shoreline.  Some of the scheduled closures may not be needed if the work is completed ahead of schedule.  Travelers should plan ahead and use an alternate route during the overnight closure periods.

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