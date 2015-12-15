Outreach Team To Talk Child Care Project In D.C.

When The Dalles Community Outreach Team goes to Washington, D.C. on its bi-annual trip, trying to revive a project that would have remodeled the Chenowith Middle School into a child care center for up to 200 will be a big part of it. Federal officials cancelled a contract for a $21 million grant for the project when the new administration took over this past winter. Port of The Dalles Executive Director Andrea Klaas says they want to find out if the grant will be reissued. The grant was from the Environmental Protection Agency, as the facility would also have served as an emergency response center during extreme weather events.