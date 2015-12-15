Outreach Team To Talk Child Care Project In D.C.

When The Dalles Community Outreach Team goes to Washington, D.C. on its bi-annual trip, trying to revive a project that would have remodeled the Chenowith Middle School into a child care center for up to 200 will be a big part of it.  Federal officials cancelled a contract for a $21 million grant for the project when the new administration took over this past winter.  Port of The Dalles Executive Director Andrea Klaas says they want to find out if the grant will be reissued.  The grant was from the Environmental Protection Agency, as the facility would also have served as an emergency response center during extreme weather events.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK