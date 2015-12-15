Outdoor Water Conservation Asked For In Strawberry Mountain Area

The City of White Salmon continues to ask residents in the Strawberry Mountain area to limit outdoor water use after routine maintenance uncovered a pump failure affecting water delivery in the Strawberry Mountain Reservoir Pressure Zone.  Mayor Marla Keethler says the reservoir was drawn down during the heat wave in late May, but water levels are remaining stable now.  The water conservation notice asks Strawberry Mountain area residents to limit outdoor watering, car washing, and filling pools or hot tubs until further notice.  Keethler says they expect to have repairs done in about three weeks.

