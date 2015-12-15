OSU Extension Holds Farm Finance Workshop On Tuesday

Oregon State University Extension and the Oregon Agricultural Trust will host a Farm Financial Planning Workshop on Tuesday at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles. It will discuss how farm financial analysis tools such as business plans, balance sheets, and cash flow budgets can help with decision making and achieving farm and ranch goals. OSU Extension Agent Jacob Powell says it is a vital topic to discuss in the current climate, as margins for producers become smaller and smaller. The workshop will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at CGCC Building 3, Classroom 3.203 on The Dalles campus, and is available to attend in-person or online. It’s free to attend, and to register call Powell at 541-298-3581.