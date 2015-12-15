OSP Gives Detail On Fatal I-84 Crash Near Arlington

The Oregon State Police have released more details on the three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Gilliam County Tuesday afternoon that left one man dead and an Oregon Department of Transportation employee seriously injured. State police say a westbound SUV pulling a trailer driven by 77-year-old James Thomas Raugust of Ocean Shores, Washington had pulled onto the right shoulder near milepost 123 after getting a flat tire. An ODOT maintenance truck, driven by Roger Vincent Birkeland of Arlington, had stopped behind the SUV to assist, blocking the right lane and with a large electronic message board warning approaching drivers to move over. Police say a westbound SUV, driven by 48-year-old Burke Lloyd Oneal of Vancouver, Washington, struck the rear of the ODOT truck. It then lost control and struck Raugust and Birkeland as they were changing the flat tire. Raugust was pronounced dead at the scene, and Birkeland was seriously injured and flown by Life Flight to an area hospital. An 80-year-old passenger in the Land Rover, Melodie Marie Raugust of Ocean Shores, reported minor injuries. Oneal also reported minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Oregon State Police.