OSP Asks For Help Solving Pond Contamination Near White River Wildlife Area

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals suspected of contaminating a pond near the White River Wildlife Area in Tygh Valley. The OSP says on March 26, multiple cans of spray foam were located in a small pond bordering the White River Wildlife Area. The cans had been compromised, causing the foam to leak into the water. It appeared that the cans and foam had been there for several days prior to their discovery. Information leading to the identification and citation or arrest of the individuals could yield a reward of $300. Anyone with information may email a tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov​ or contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-2068 or by calling *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP26-100289.