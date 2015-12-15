Organizations Donate To Columbia Gorge Food Bank

Six organizations in the Columbia Gorge joined together to donate $20,000 to the Columbia Gorge Food Bank to help address increased need in the community.  Chenowith Water PUD, the City of The Dalles, Hood River Electric & Internet Co-op, Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District, QLife, and Wasco Electric Cooperative presented the donation.  The Columbia Gorge Food Bank serves more than 6,000 community members per month across Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties through a network of over 45 local partner agencies.  As a branch of Oregon Food Bank, the organization collaborates with healthcare providers, community organizations and local food producers to provide free, nutritious food and end hunger in the region.  Columbia Gorge Food Bank Executive Director Breen Goodwin says the $20,000 donation will help the food bank meet increased demand during a time of significant community need.

