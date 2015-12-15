Oregon Community Foundations Gives Grants To Six Area Non-Profits

The Oregon Community Foundation announced six non-profit Mid-Columbia recipients as part of its Fall Community Grants programs. Topping the list was the Dufur School District, receiving $20,000 to build a new playground. There were three $15,000 recipients: to the Youth Empowerment Shelter to expand its Pathways Collective programming, to Wylde Wind and Water to hire a volunteer coordinator, and to environmental news organization Columbia Insight for community dialogue events about data centers. The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center is receiving a $12,000 grant to bring on and train a new forensic interviewer. And the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is receiving a $5,000 grant to expand Japanese-American cultural programs. The Oregon Community Foundation gave more than $5.3 million to 259 organizations through its Community Grants program.