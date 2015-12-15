Orchard Fire Remains At 165 Acres

The Orchard Fire remains at about 165 acres after crews reported no new growth overnight. The unified command of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue says firefighters monitored the fire and patrolled the perimeter throughout the night. Tuesday, crews will continue strengthening containment lines and mopping up hotspots, working about 100 to 150 feet inside the fire perimeter where terrain and conditions allow. Most of the containment perimeter follows existing roads and mechanically constructed dozer lines. Today’s firefighting resources include six engines, a water tender, a dozer, and a 20-person hand crew, along with command and overhead personnel. Crews will continue locating and extinguishing hotspots, improving containment lines, removing hazards as needed, and securing the fire perimeter. Fire investigators will also continue their work today to determine the fire’s origin and cause. Weather conditions are expected to remain favorable for firefighting.