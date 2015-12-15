Orchard Fire 100% Contained

The Orchard Fire near The Dalles is now 100 percent contained, and all assigned firefighting resources have been released. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry say crews spent several days conducting suppression operations, building containment lines, mopping up, removing hazards and patrolling the fire perimeter. Updated mapping puts the fire at approximately 155 acres. No firefighting crews are currently assigned to the Orchard Fire. MCFR and ODF will continue monitoring the area and will respond if conditions require additional action. Officials say some smoke from larger interior fuels may still be visible, but the fire perimeter is secure and the Orchard Fire remains 100 percent contained. Officials say the response to the fire highlighted the importance of automatic aid, mutual aid and regional partnerships across the Columbia Gorge.