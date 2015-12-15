Operation Clean Sweep Starts In The Dalles

The City of The Dalles is beginning its annual Operation Clean Sweep to remove fallen leaves from area streets and keep them out of storm water catch basins. The City says its goal is to pick up leaves promptly so that they do not block the storm water catch basins and before they freeze onto the streets. Citizens are asked to park off the street during street sweeper work hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Do not rake leaves from your yard into the street. Compost leaves at home or put them in your yard debris container for pick-up. You can also put them in compostable paper bags and take them to The Dalles Transfer Station. Remove large sticks or branches from the roadway so they don’t jam the sweeper, and clear storm drains in front of your house to prevent flooding during a rainstorm. During November The Dalles Transfer Station will accept yard debris at no charge. Take bagged leaves to the transfer station on 1317 West 1st Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Free leaf disposal is for City of The Dalles residential customers only. Use compostable paper bags, as The Dalles Disposal will not accept yard debris in plastic garbage bags.