Open Studios Tour This Weekend

The 20th Annual Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour is this weekend. Forty-one studios from Carson to The Dalles will be open to the public, featuring 50 artists. Gorge Artists board member Rob Miller says it’s a self-guided tour that is free. The studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A guide to where the studios are located is available online at gorgeartists.org. A published booklet with maps and artist profiles is available at local art galleries and visitors centers.