Open Studios Tour This Weekend

The 20th Annual Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour is this weekend.  Forty-one studios from Carson to The Dalles will be open to the public, featuring 50 artists.  Gorge Artists board member Rob Miller says it’s a self-guided tour that is free.  The studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.  A guide to where the studios are located is available online at gorgeartists.org.  A published booklet with maps and artist profiles is available at local art galleries and visitors centers.

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