One Killed In Highway 97 Accident

One man was killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Highway 97 north of Goldendale.

According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was northbound at milepost 16 just after 8 p.m. Thursday evening when it crossed the center line.

It then struck an on-coming truck and trailer.

The driver of the SUV was killed.

That person has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the truck and trailer was uninjured.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

