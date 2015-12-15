One Injured In Highway 141 Accident

A 48-year-old White Salmon woman was injured in one-vehicle accident Thursday night at Highway 141 alternate near Underwood that resulted in the automobile ending up partially in the White Salmon River.  According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle the woman was driving was traveling northbound on 141 alternate at Highway 14 at about 7 p.m. Thursday evening.  The WSP says the vehicle struck a rock wall on the northbound shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and drove off the embankment.  The vehicle came to rest partially submerged in the White Salmon River.  A 53-year-old man from BZ Corners who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

