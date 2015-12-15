One-Hour Closure Scheduled Thursday For Hood River-White Salmon Bridge

The Port of Hood River says there will be an approximately one-hour closure of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.  The Port says the temporary closure is necessary to complete lane striping on the bridge deck.  The work is being carried out by the City of Hood River in coordination with the Port of Hood River.  Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.  The Port’s live camera is available for those who wish to check bridge status in real time.

