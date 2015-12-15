One Dead, One Injured After Odell Fire

A structure fire in Odell has led to the death of a 64-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her husband. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says the first call of the house fire on 3188 Lingren Road was received at about 1:54 Tuesday morning. Wy’east Fire District units reported the structure was fully involved. The Sheriff’s office says a 64-year-old male occupant made it out of the house and was transported by Life Flight to Portland in serious condition, but a 64-year-old female occupant was located deceased inside the home. Investigators with the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but the Sheriff’s Office says at this time there is no reason to suspect anything other than a tragic accident. Fire crews from Wy’East, Westside, Parkdale, Hood River, and Cascade Locks fire departments responded to the blaze.