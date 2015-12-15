One Arrested After MINT Search

A Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force search at the West Side Village Apartments on West 7th in The Dalles last week has resulted in charges being filed against one man.  The MINT team, made up of various law enforcement agencies in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, and Gilliam counties, found narcotics, cash, and an unspecified number of guns.  MINT detectives have charged 63-year-old Albert George Vonslomski Sr. with unlawful delivery and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, first degree theft, and first degree child neglect.  MINT officials indicated additional charges or arrests are likely from this investigation.  Vonslomski was booked at NORCOR, and has appeared before a judge and has been released pending further legal action.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK