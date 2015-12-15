One Arrested After MINT Search

A Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force search at the West Side Village Apartments on West 7th in The Dalles last week has resulted in charges being filed against one man. The MINT team, made up of various law enforcement agencies in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, and Gilliam counties, found narcotics, cash, and an unspecified number of guns. MINT detectives have charged 63-year-old Albert George Vonslomski Sr. with unlawful delivery and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, first degree theft, and first degree child neglect. MINT officials indicated additional charges or arrests are likely from this investigation. Vonslomski was booked at NORCOR, and has appeared before a judge and has been released pending further legal action.