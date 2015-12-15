One Arrested After Drug Search

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after executing a search warrant in Stevenson. In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said after several months of investigative efforts, a search warrant was granted for a residence located within the 40 block of Second Street. Sheriff’s deputies executed the warrant, locating Methamphetamine, Marijuana, unidentified pills, cash, and a firearm. A Stevenson woman was arrested during the warrant service and booked on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.