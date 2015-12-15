Old Dufur Road Work Set For Next Week

Next Monday, the City of The Dalles Public Works will repave the section of Old Dufur Rd. impacted by recent new utility service installation projects. A partial road closure will remain in place during work hours from May 18th to the 20th. A traffic message board will be in place at the intersection of E 10th St. and Old Dufur Road that says “1 LANE ROAD AHEAD, UP TO 20 MINUTE WAIT”. Flaggers will direct vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians safely through the work zone as equipment use allows. Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day. The traveling public is advised to use alternate routes when possible. The road will reopen at the end of each working day. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. No parking signs will be placed on road side 48 hours before the project moves into each work area.