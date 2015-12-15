Old Dufur Road Repave Starts Monday

The Dalles Public Works on Monday will repave a section of Old Dufur Road impacted by recent new utility service installation projects. A partial road closure will remain in place during work hours Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A traffic message board will be in place at the intersection of E 10th St. and Old Dufur Road that says “1 LANE ROAD AHEAD, UP TO 20 MINUTE WAIT”. Flaggers will direct vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians safely through the work zone as equipment use allows. The traveling public is advised to use alternate routes when possible. The road will reopen at the end of each working day. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work.