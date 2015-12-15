Old Dufur Road Projects Begin Monday

The Dalles Public Works on Monday will begin work on Phase 1 of new utility service installation projects located on Old Dufur Rd, requiring a partial road closure through April 21. A traffic message board will be in place during work hours at the intersection of East 10th and Old Dufur Road reading “One lane road ahead, up to 20 minute wait. Flaggers will direct vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians safely through the work zone as equipment use allows. Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day. The road will reopen at the end of each working day. On April 20 City crews will begin repair of the paved area where new utility services were installed. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. No parking signs will be placed on road side 48 hours before the project moves into each work area.