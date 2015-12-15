ODOT To Conduct Bridge Inspection In July

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be conducting its biannual inspections of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge in July.  Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says they don’t expect any major closures when they take place.  In other business, the Port’s Strategic Business Survey remains open online.  They are collecting input from Port users on interests related to existing Port properties and future development opportunities.  The survey can be accessed at the Port of Hood River’s Facebook page.

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