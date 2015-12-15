ODOT Opens All Lanes Of I-84 At McCord Creek Bridge

The Oregon Department of Transportation says all travel lanes on Interstate 84 at McCord Creek west of Toothrock Tunnel will be open until early 2026. ODOT is preparing to replace the aging bridge that carries I-84 east over McCord Creek near Warrendale. One travel lane in each direction had been closed since mid-October while crews drilled under the bridges, built a retaining wall and prepped the work zone on the highway for the crossover traffic configuration planned in spring 2026. Crews will continue working underneath I-84 by constructing supports beneath the eastbound bridge through the winter. This work will not affect I-84 travelers. Replacing the bridge will eliminate a dip in the roadway and increase safety, earthquake resilience, and the lifespan of the highway. The northeast Frontage Road on-ramp to eastbound I-84 at the Elowah Falls Trailhead parking lot is also open until early next year.