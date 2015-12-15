ODF Starting Fire Season On Monday

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is declaring the beginning of fire season on Monday morning (June 2) at 12:01 a.m. Starting Monday, the district’s fire danger level will be “Moderate”, and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will be I in Hood River and Wasco counties. A decline in spring rain, rise in temperatures, and windy conditions, have led to fine fuels in the district drying significantly. Moderate fire danger level prohibits debris burning including piles and burn barrels, exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base. There is also no smoking while traveling through or working in any operation area. ODF says so far this year, the district has experienced 16 fires, of which half were escaped debris burns. Debris burning is the number one cause of human-caused fires in Oregon.