ODF Reduces The Dalles Unit Fire Danger To Moderate

The Oregon Department of Forestry has reduced fire danger in The Dalles Unit to moderate, and terminated the regulated use closure as of Monday morning. This primarily affects ODF protected lands in Hood River and Wasco counties.  Until sufficient rain is received, locally enforced burn bans will remain in effect and should be followed.  Those with questions about local burn status should call the ODF office in The Dalles at 541-296-4626 or the local fire department.  The ODF urges residents not to become complacent in wildfire prevention.  Though there has been recent widespread rain across the state, firefighters continue to respond to new lightning and human-caused starts.  The Industrial Fire Precaution Level on non-federal lands has been reduced to level 1 in Hood River and Wasco counties.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK