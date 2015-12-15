ODF Reduces The Dalles Unit Fire Danger To Moderate

The Oregon Department of Forestry has reduced fire danger in The Dalles Unit to moderate, and terminated the regulated use closure as of Monday morning. This primarily affects ODF protected lands in Hood River and Wasco counties. Until sufficient rain is received, locally enforced burn bans will remain in effect and should be followed. Those with questions about local burn status should call the ODF office in The Dalles at 541-296-4626 or the local fire department. The ODF urges residents not to become complacent in wildfire prevention. Though there has been recent widespread rain across the state, firefighters continue to respond to new lightning and human-caused starts. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level on non-federal lands has been reduced to level 1 in Hood River and Wasco counties.