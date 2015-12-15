ODF Establishes Regulated Use Closure

The Oregon Department of Forestry has put into effect a Regulated Use Closure in The Dalles Unit of the Central Oregon Fire Protection District. Among the restrictions now in effect on ODF-protected lands: Fireworks are prohibited, and smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads. Open fires are prohibited, except in designated areas. The use of portable appliances using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed in clear areas free of flammable vegetation, but one shovel and a gallon of water or a 2 1/2 pound fire extinguisher must be on hand. Chainsaw use and the cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is prohibited between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Motor vehicles are prohibited on ODF lands, except on improved roads. They are allowed if a landowner or their employees are conducting activities associated with their livelihood.