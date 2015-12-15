ODF Ends Fire Season

The Central Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry officially ended fire season for all forestlands protected by the district as of Friday. This includes over 2.3 million acres of private, state, county, municipal, and tribal lands, which includes Hood River, Wasco, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Gilliam, Wheeler, Morrow, Grant, and Harney counties. ODF says this fire season statistically within the Central Oregon district was an average fire season by the numbers, but also included large fire such as the 3700-acre Rowena Fire, the Cram Fire that burned about 20,000 acres a day for a week, and the Flat Fire. With the conclusion of fire season, landowners under ODF protection may resume burning residential yard debris and using burn barrels, but that does not relieve anyone of their legal responsibility to burn safely and responsibly.