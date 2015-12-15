October 8 Prep Sports Roundup

Football

The Dalles 20, Umatilla 0: The Riverhawks’ defense puts up a shutout as they get back to .500 on the season at 3-3.

Stevenson 40, Fort Vancouver 12: Bulldog quarterback Jude Travinski rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries.

Boys Soccer

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 3, Columbia Christian 1

Girls Soccer

Columbia 4, Fort Vancouver 0

LaCenter 8, Stevenson 0

Trout Lake 7, Corbett 1

Volleyball

LaCenter def. Stevenson 3-0

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat def. Trout Lake-Glenwood, 3-1

Sherman def. South Wasco 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

Cross Country

The Dalles won both team titles at the Mustang Invitational in Heppner. The Riverhawk girls had six of the top nine finishers, led by Flamingo Duyck in second. Trout Lake’s Melody Stock won the girls’ race. The Dalles’ Luke Sorenson won the boys’ run, with teammate Zeb Stelzer finishing fourth.

Boys Golf

Stevenson’s Cameron Engel shot a four-over-par 76 to finish fifth at the Trico League Tournament at Tumwater Valley. Teammate Brysen Campbell was eighth with an 81. King’s Way Christian’s Christian Harlow shot a six-under 66 to earn medalist honors.