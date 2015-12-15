October 7 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Volleyball

Seton Catholic def. Columbia 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18

Castle Rock def. Stevenson 3-0

Dufur def. Ione-Arlington 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

Sherman def. Condon 25-18, 25-9, 25-7

Bickleton def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-20, 13-25, 25-16, 26-24

Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler def. Horizon Christian 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

South Wasco def. Riverside 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

 

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 5, Molalla 0

 

Girls Soccer

The Dalles 6, Molalla 1

Seton Catholic 6, Columbia 0

Castle Rock 1, Stevenson 0

 

Cross Country

Columbia was the boys’ winner and Stevenson narrowly won the girls’ competition in a Trico League dual meet.  Colton Hollis of Stevenson won the boys’ race and Lilah Zimmerman of CHS took first in the girls’ run.

