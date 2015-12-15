October 7 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 0, Parkrose 0: Hood River Valley just missed getting the game winning goal on a rebound at the end of the game, but the shot was ruled to have come just after the clock expired.

The Dalles 1, North Marion 0: The win pushes the Riverhawks into first place in the Tri-Valley Conference.

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Parkrose 1

The Dalles 8, North Marion 0: The Riverhawks nailed down their eighth shutout in nine overall games to remain unbeaten in the TVC.

Volleyball

Sandy def. Hood River Valley 20-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10: HRV goes back to .500 in the Northwest Oregon Conference at 4-4.

The Dalles def. Gladstone 25-12, 25-15, 25-11: The Dalles won its sixth straight Tri-Valley Conference match.