October 6 Prep Sports Roundup

Girls Soccer

LaCenter 3, Columbia 2

Castle Rock 0, Stevenson 0

Volleyball

LaCenter def. Columbia 25-14, 25-15, 17-25, and 25-13

Castle Rock def. Stevenson 3-0

Dufur def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 3-0: The Rangers remain unbeaten in the Big Sky Conference with their ninth straight win.

Ione-Arlington def. Horizon Christian 25-18, 25-5, 25-14

South Wasco def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Boys Golf

Stevenson defeated Columbia in a nine-hole match at Elk Ridge Golf Course. The Bulldogs’ Cameron Engel was the medalist, with a two-under-par 34.

Cross Country

Columbia won the boys half and Stevenson claimed the girls win by a single point in a Trico League dual meet at Strawberry Island. Stevenson’s Colton Hollis was the individual boys’ winner, followed by four Columbia runners. Lilah Zimmerman of CHS took first place in the girls’ race, followed by a trio from Stevenson.