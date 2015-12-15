October 5 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 6, Estacada 0: The Riverhawk win leaves them in a four-way tie for first in the Tri-Valley Conference.

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 10, Riverside 0

Girls Soccer

The Dalles 7, Estacada 0: The Riverhawks easily won a matchup of early Tri-Valley Conference unbeatens, picking up their seventh shutout in eight games.

Westside Christian 5, Trout Lake 0

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Putnam 3-0: HRV gets back above .500 in the Northwest Oregon Conference at 4-3.

The Dalles def. North Marion 25-10, 25-21, 25-11: The Riverhawks remain unbeaten in TVC play.