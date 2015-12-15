October 31-Nov. 1 Prep Sports Roundup & Post-Season Schedule

Football
Baker 49, The Dalles 7
Stevenson 44, Columbia 0
Cross Country
Trout Lake finished second to Union in the boys’ portion of Special District 3 Championships in Pendleton. Thaddeus Lambert finished 12th to lead the Mustangs, who qualified for the Oregon Class 2A/1A meet in Eugene next Saturday. In the girls’ race, Trout Lake’s Melody Stark finished second to advance to state.
Oregon Class 4A Volleyball First Round
The Dalles def. Stayton 25-8, 25-21, 25-15: The Riverhawks advance to the Class 4A final eight against Marshfield on Friday at 3 p.m. in Coos Bay.
Oregon Class 1A Volleyball Second Round
Imbler def. Dufur 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21
Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer Tournament
First Round
Columbia 4, Elma 3
Tuesday Schedule
Oregon Class 5A Girls Soccer First Round
Hood River Valley at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer First Round
Rainier at The Dalles, 2 p.m.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinal
Columbia at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Wednesday Schedule
Oregon Class 5A Boys Soccer First Round
Hood River Valley at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer First Round
Cottage Grove at The Dalles, 2 p.m.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament
Columbia vs. Montesano at Rochester, 5 p.m.
Friday Schedule
Football
Oregon Class 5A First Round
West Albany at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Oregon Class 1-A 8-Man First Round
Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat vs. North Douglas at Sutherlin, 7 p.m.
Oregon Class 1A 6-Man First Round
North Lake at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Oregon Class 4A Volleyball Quarterfinal
The Dalles at Marshfield, 3 p.m.
Saturday Schedule
Cross Country
Hood River Valley, The Dalles, and Trout Lake at Oregon State Championships in Eugene
Columbia and Stevenson at Washington Class 1A Championships in Pasco