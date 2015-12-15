October 30 Prep Sports Roundup

Football

Hood River Valley 48, Parkrose 6: Bodie Stuben threw for three touchdown passes, Talon Britt caught two of them, and Bam Layna ran for a pair of scores as the Eagles finished off an 8-1 regular season, and nailed down a share of the District 1 title. HRV will learn its state Class 5A playoff pairing after games are played tonight.

Dufur 62, Cove 14: The Rangers finished an unbeaten regular season.

Cross Country

Hood River Valley’s Syl Perrin won the girls’ race at the Northwest Oregon Conference Championships at Blue Lake Park in Fairview. Perrin ran the course in a time of 18:57.42, to win by over 31 seconds. Teammate Savina Davis took second, as the pair led HRV to a third place finish in the team standings. Perrin and Davis both advance to state Class 5A meet next Saturday in Eugene. In the boys’ race, HRV’s Sam Knoll qualified for state by finishing fourth. The Eagle boys also earned a third place finish. There is a chance that both HRV teams could qualify for state as a wildcard entry. Those will be determined by a committee.

Kathryn O’Connor and Lilah Zimmerman led Columbia to a second place finish behind LaCenter in the girls’ portion of the Trico League Championships at Vancouver Lake. O’Connor was third and Zimmerman fourth for CHS. Stevenson took fourth in the team standings, paced by an eighth place finish by Daisy Jones. In the boys’ standings, Columbia was fourth and Stevenson eighth. Brayden Hays of Stevenson took ninth, while Ethan Hayes topped CHS in thirteenth.