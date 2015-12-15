October 30-31 Prep Sports Roundup

Friday Schedule

Football

Crook County 23, Hood River Valley 13

Pendleton 42, The Dalles 6

Columbia 56, Stevenson 12

Dufur 61, Joseph 12

Imbler 58, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 14

Sherman 36, Echo 32

Ione-Arlington 70, South Wasco 45

Cross Country

Trout Lake’s Meldoy Stock finished second and Felicity Peck fourth in the girls race at the Oregon 2A/1A District 4 Championships at McKay Park in Pendleton. Both advance to the state meet on Saturday in Eugene. The Mustangs finished third as a team. In the boys’ race, Trout Lake’s Joby Steward finished 11th.

Boys Water Polo

Mountain View 10, Hood River Valley 9

Oregon Class 4A Volleyball First Round

The Dalles def. Marshfield 25-18, 25-19, 25-20: The Riverhawks will meet Cascade Christian on Friday at 11 a.m. in North Bend in the quarterfinals of the Oregon Class 4A tournament.

Oregon Class 1A Volleyball Second Round

Sherman def. Prairie City 25-18, 26-24, 25-22: The Huskies will Joseph on Friday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals in LaGrande.

Dufur def. Arlington 25-21, 25-19, 25-22: The Rangers will face Echo on Friday at 3 p.m. in LaGrande.

Tuesday Schedule

Oregon Class 5A Boys Soccer Tournament

First Round

Hood River Valley at LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer Tournament

Phoenix at The Dalles, 2 p.m.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer District Tournament

Loser-Out Game

Columbia at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament

Quarterfinal

Willamette at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday Schedule

Oregon Class 5A Girls Soccer Tournament

First Round

Corvallis at Hood River Valley, 6 p.m.

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament

First Round

Baker at The Dalles, 2 p.m.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament

First Round

Columbia vs. LaCenter at King’s Way Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Friday Schedule

Oregon Class 4A Volleyball at North Bend

Quarterfinal

The Dalles vs. Cascade Christian, 11 a.m.

Oregon Class 1A Volleyball at LaGrande

Quarterfinals

Sherman vs. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Dufur vs. Echo, 3 p.m.

Oregon Class 1A-8 Man Football Playoffs

First Round

Sherman at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Oregon Girls Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Semi-Final

Hood River Valley vs. Ashland or Willamette, 6 p.m.

Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Semi-Final

Hood River Valley vs. TBA, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday Schedule

Oregon Cross Country Championships at Lane Community College in Eugene

Melody Stock & Felicity Peck, Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Girls, 9:25 a.m.

Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Boys, 10 a.m.

The Dalles in Class 4A Girls, 11:45 a.m.

Luke Sorenson $ Lazarus Taylor, The Dalles in Class 4A Boys, 12:20 p.m.

Hood River Valley in Class 5A Girls, 1:45 p.m.

Hood River Valley in Class 5A Boys, 2:20 p.m.

Washington Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows GC, Pasco

Columbia & Stevenson in Class 1A Girls, 10 a.m.

Columbia & Stevenson’s Colton Hollis in Class 1A Boys, noon