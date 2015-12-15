October 30-31 Prep Sports Roundup

Friday Schedule
Football
Crook County 23, Hood River Valley 13
Pendleton 42, The Dalles 6
Columbia 56, Stevenson 12
Dufur 61, Joseph 12
Imbler 58, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 14
Sherman 36, Echo 32
Ione-Arlington 70, South Wasco 45
Cross Country
Trout Lake’s Meldoy Stock finished second and Felicity Peck fourth in the girls race at the Oregon 2A/1A District 4 Championships at McKay Park in Pendleton. Both advance to the state meet on Saturday in Eugene. The Mustangs finished third as a team. In the boys’ race, Trout Lake’s Joby Steward finished 11th.
Boys Water Polo
Mountain View 10, Hood River Valley 9
Oregon Class 4A Volleyball First Round
The Dalles def. Marshfield 25-18, 25-19, 25-20: The Riverhawks will meet Cascade Christian on Friday at 11 a.m. in North Bend in the quarterfinals of the Oregon Class 4A tournament.
Oregon Class 1A Volleyball Second Round
Sherman def. Prairie City 25-18, 26-24, 25-22: The Huskies will Joseph on Friday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals in LaGrande.
Dufur def. Arlington 25-21, 25-19, 25-22: The Rangers will face Echo on Friday at 3 p.m. in LaGrande.
Tuesday Schedule
Oregon Class 5A Boys Soccer Tournament
First Round
Hood River Valley at LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer Tournament
Phoenix at The Dalles, 2 p.m.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer District Tournament
Loser-Out Game
Columbia at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.
Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament
Quarterfinal
Willamette at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday Schedule
Oregon Class 5A Girls Soccer Tournament
First Round
Corvallis at Hood River Valley, 6 p.m.
Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament
First Round
Baker at The Dalles, 2 p.m.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament
First Round
Columbia vs. LaCenter at King’s Way Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Friday Schedule
Oregon Class 4A Volleyball at North Bend
Quarterfinal
The Dalles vs. Cascade Christian, 11 a.m.
Oregon Class 1A Volleyball at LaGrande
Quarterfinals
Sherman vs. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Dufur vs. Echo, 3 p.m.
Oregon Class 1A-8 Man Football Playoffs
First Round
Sherman at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Oregon Girls Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Semi-Final
Hood River Valley vs. Ashland or Willamette, 6 p.m.
Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Semi-Final
Hood River Valley vs. TBA, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday Schedule
Oregon Cross Country Championships at Lane Community College in Eugene
Melody Stock & Felicity Peck, Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Girls, 9:25 a.m.
Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Boys, 10 a.m.
The Dalles in Class 4A Girls, 11:45 a.m.
Luke Sorenson $ Lazarus Taylor, The Dalles in Class 4A Boys, 12:20 p.m.
Hood River Valley in Class 5A Girls, 1:45 p.m.
Hood River Valley in Class 5A Boys, 2:20 p.m.
Washington Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows GC, Pasco
Columbia & Stevenson in Class 1A Girls, 10 a.m.
Columbia & Stevenson’s Colton Hollis in Class 1A Boys, noon