October 29 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer Hood River Valley 2, Sandy 2: The tie kept the Eagles in third place in the Northwest Oregon Conference, and they will start the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday. Girls Soccer Sandy 2, Hood River Valley 0: A pair of early goals were enough to lift the Pioneers to the Northwest Oregon Conference title. HRV finishes in a tie for second, and is expected to host a Class 5A first round playoff game on Wednesday. The Dalles 11, Madras 0: The Riverhawks finish an unbeaten run through the Tri-Valley Conference, and will host a first round game in the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday. SW Washington Class 1A District Girls Soccer Tournament First Round Seton Catholic 4, Columbia 0: CHS will play a loser out game at King’s Way Christian on Tuesday. SW Washington Class 1A District Volleyball Tournament Play-In Round Columbia def. Rochester 25-13, 25-21, 25-15: The Bruins advance to take on LaCenter in a first round match on Wednesday at King’s Way Christian. Cross Country Led by a pair of top four finishers, Columbia finished second to LaCenter in the girls’ race at the Southwest Washington Class 2A/1A District Championships on Lewis River Golf Course in Woodland. Lilah Zimmerman was second and Kathryn O’Connor fourth for CHS. Stevenson’s Daisy Jones was fifth to pace the Bulldogs to a fourth place team finish. Columbia finished third as a team in the boys’ race with Stevenson 11th. Colby Clark was the top Bruin finisher in 13th place. Seton Catholic won the boys’ team title. Girls Water Polo Lake Oswego 10, Hood River Valley 5