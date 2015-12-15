October 28 Prep Sports Roundup

Cross Country

Four finishers in the top eight lifted Hood River Valley to the Northwest Oregon Conference boys’ cross country championship at Blue Lake Park in Fairview. Gus VandenHeuvel won the individual title while teammate Joshua Carley took second. Copeland Louis was fourth and Ethan Clough was eighth. In the girls’ race, HRV’s Savina Davis outpaced the field by over a minute to win the individual title, as the Eagles finished second to Sandy. Isabel Ulland was 11th. Both HRV teams advance to the Oregon Class 5A Championships on November 7 at Lane Community College in Eugene.

The Dalles grabbed five of the top nine spots to win the girls’ championship at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships at Milo McIver State Park in Estacada. Flamingo Duyck led the way by winning the individual title. Josie Brace took third, Marley Perry fourth, Alessandra Meza sixth, and Gabriela Dominguez Bahena was ninth. The Riverhawk girls advance to the 4A Championships on November 7 in Eugene. The Dalles’ boys took second to Molalla. The Riverhawks’ Luke Sorenson finished third and Lazarus Taylor sixth to guarantee they will advance to state. The Riverhawks are expected to qualify as a team as a wild card once all Class 4A district meets are completed this week.