October 27 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 9, St. Helens 0

The Dalles 3, North Marion 0: The Dalles defeated the Huskies for the second time this year to win the Tri-Valley Conference championship.

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 8, St. Helens 0: The Eagles set up a showdown for the Northwest Oregon Conference championship on Thursday night at Sandy.

The Dalles 10, North Marion 0: The Riverhawks scored in double digits for the first time this year, and move their overall record to 12-0-1.

SW Washington Class 1A District Girls Soccer Tournament

Play-In Round

Columbia 5, Elma 1: The Bruins advance to a first round game at Trico League champion Seton Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Columbia def. Stevenson 25-4, 25-12, 25-20: The Bruins finish up Trico League play with a victory, and will host Rochester for a Southwest Washington Class 1A District Tournament Play-In game tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

Hood River Valley 18, West Albany 1

Boys Water Polo

Hood River Valley 21, West Albany 7: Andrew Stehlik scored seven goals for HRV.