October 23 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Milwaukie 25-17, 25-17, 25-5

The Dalles def. Molalla 25-18, 25-18, 25-22

Columbia def. Castle Rock 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Stevenson def. Fort Vancouver 3-0

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Hillsboro 0

The Dalles 6, Estacada 0

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 3, Hillsboro 1

The Dalles 5, Estacada 0

Cross Country

Columbia was second and Stevenson third in the girls’ race at the Trico League Championships at Vancouver Lake. The Bruins’ Kathryn O’Connor finished second, while Daisy Jones was the top finisher for the Bulldogs in fifth. In the boys’ race Columbia took third with Stevenson fourth. Colby Clark of CHS took seventh individually and Stevenson’s Colton Hollis was eighth. LaCenter won both team titles.