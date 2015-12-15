October 22 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Putnam 0: HRV moves up to third in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Dalles 7, Estacada 2: The Riverhawks win sets up a showdown at North Marion for the Tri-Valley Conference title on Tuesday.

Portland Christian 3, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 0

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 2, Putnam 2: Putnam scored a late goal to grab the tie and leave both teams 3-0-1 in the Northwest Oregon Conference, both trailing 4-0 Sandy;

The Dalles 6, Estacada 0: The Riverhawks get their 11th shutout in 12 games, and clinch the Tri-Valley Conference title.

Catlin Gabel 7, Trout Lake 0

Seton Catholic 7, Columbia 0: The Bruins finish fifth in the Trico League after the loss to the league champions, and will host a District play-in game vs. Elma on Tuesday.

Kalama 7, Stevenson 0

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. St. Helens 25-22, 25-19, 25-15: The Eagles finish in a third place tie in the Northwest Oregon Conference with St. Helens.

The Dalles def. North Marion 3-0: The Riverhawks finished an unbeaten run through the Tri-Valley Conference.

Seton Catholic def. Columbia 3-1

Kalama def. Stevenson 3-0