October 21 Prep Sports Roundup

Big Sky Volleyball Playoffs

Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Ione-Arlington def. South Wasco 25-23, 25-11. 21-25, 25-20

Cross Country

Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman won the individual girls’ title at the Trico League Championships at Vancouver Lake, leading the Bruins to a second place finish behind team champion LaCenter. Zimmerman ran the course in a time of 19:46, 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Daisy Jones of Stevenson. The Bruins’ Kathryn O’Connor was fourth. Stevenson finished third in the team standings. In the boys’ race, Columbia was third and Stevenson fourth, as Seton Catholic grabbed four of the top five places to win the team title. Owen Becker-Nunley was the top CHS finisher in eighth, while Colton Hollis was 20th for Stevenson.

Three top ten finishes lifted Hood River Valley to the boys’ victory at The Happy Hustle in Corvallis. The Eagles’ Gus VandenHeuvel took second, Sam Schwager fourth, and Joshua Carley ninth. In the girls’ race, HRV’s Savina Davis finished fifth.