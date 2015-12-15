October 21 Prep Sports Roundup

Volleyball

LaSalle def. Hood River Valley 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

The Dalles def. Estacada 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Kalama def. Columbia 3-0

King’s Way Christian def. Stevenson 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Big Sky Playoff: South Wasco def. Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-12: The Redsides will play Ione-Arlington in the semi-finals on Saturday in The Dalles.

Big Sky Playoff: Sherman def. Condon 25-13, 25-17, 25-19: Sherman faces Dufur in the other semi-final.

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 3, Canby 1: The Eagles solidify their hold on fourth place in the Northwest Oregon Conference and a Class 5A playoff berth.

The Dalles 1, Gladstone 0: The Riverhawks took a substantial lead atop the Tri-Valley Conference with the win.

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 1, Canby 0: The Eagles stay in a tie for third in NWOC with Putnam.

The Dalles 3, Gladstone 1: The Riverhawks stay unbeaten in the TVC and extend their lead over the Gladiators.

Columbia 1, Kalama 1

King’s Way Christian 7, Stevenson 0

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 6, Corbett JV 0