October 20 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Milwaukie 1: The Eagles won for the first time in Northwest Oregon Conference play this season.

The Dalles 5, Molalla 1: The Riverhawks maintain a narrow one point lead in the Tri-Valley Conference over North Marion with two games to play.

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Milwaukie 0: HRV is now one of three teams unbeaten in the NWOC at 3-0, heading into a matchup with one of the others as Putnam visits Henderson Stadium tomorrow night.

The Dalles 2, Molalla 0: The Riverhawks record their fourth straight shutout and 10th in eleven games overall.

Columbia 8, Castle Rock 0

Seton Catholic 8, Stevenson 0

Oregon Episcopal 8, Trout Lake 0

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Milwaukie 25-16, 25-8, 25-11

The Dalles def. Estacada 25-21, 19-25, 25-9, 18-25, 15-6: The Riverhawks clinched the Tri-Valley Conference championship with the close win over the Rangers.

Echo def. Sherman 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Columbia def. Castle Rock 3-1

Seton Catholic def. Stevenson 3-0

Cross Country

The Dalles girls rolled to an easy team title at the Valiant Invitational at Valley Catholic High School. Flamingo Ducyk finished third for the Riverhawks, while Alessandra Meza was eighth. Trout Lake’s Melody Stock was second. In the boys’ race, The Dalles was fourth, Luke Sorenson leading the Riverhawks with an individual fourth place finish.