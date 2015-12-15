October 2 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Volleyball

Canby def. Hood River Valley 28-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15

The Dalles def. Molalla 25-9, 25-15, 25-15

Columbia def. Stevenson 3-0

Dufur def. Sherman 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

South Wasco def. Condon 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

Lyle-Wishram def. Horizon Christian 25-21, 25-21, 25-13

Ione-Arlington def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-12, 25-13, 25-17

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 9, Estacada 1

Girls Soccer

The Dalles 5, Estacada 0

Columbia 7, Stevenson 0

Cross Country

The Dalles boys and girls won the Mustang Invitational in Heppner. Tyson Long had a third place finish for the Riverhawk boys, while Abigail Pope did the same for The Dalles girls.