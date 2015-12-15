October 2-3 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football

Sandy 36, Hood River Valley 12

Baker 47, The Dalles 20

Kalama 65, Stevenson 12

Dufur 60, Imbler 28

Rainier 44, Sherman 22

Echo 66, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 16

Griswold 70, South Wasco 25

Volleyball

Imbler def. Dufur 25-27, 25-14, 25-10, 25-21

Sherman def. Umatilla 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Damascus Christian def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 3-0

Lyle-Wisrham-Klickitat def. C.S. Lewis Academy 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

Cross Country

The Dalles boys were second and the girls third at the Run With Neil Invitational at Scappoose. Lazarus Taylor finished second and Luke Sorenson third for the Riverhawk boys, while Alessandra Meza was seventh for The Dalles girls.

Trout Lake’s Melody Stock was the winner while Felicity Peck was third in the girls’ race at the Apple Ridge Invitational in Yakima. Trout Lake’s Merrek Stock was ninth in the boys’ run.