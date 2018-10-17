October 17-18 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football

Hood River Valley 38, Centennial 6

Pendleton 35, The Dalles 13

LaCenter 54, Stevenson 12

Raymond-South Bend 49, Columbia 14

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 58, Echo 28

Joseph 56, South Wasco 7

Harper Charter 59, Sherman 26

Cross Country

Trout Lake finished second in the boys’ portion of a race in Umatilla. Thaddeus Lambert was the top individual finisher for the Mustangs in eighth. Trout Lake’s Melody Stock was fourth in the girls’ run.

Volleyball

South Wasco def. Bickleton 25-13, 25-14, 25-8

Condon def. Lyle-Wishram 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23

The Dalles def. Coquille 19-25, 25-23, 15-9

Marshfield def. The Dalles 24-26, 25-15, 15-10