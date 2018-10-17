October 17-18 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football
Hood River Valley 38, Centennial 6
Pendleton 35, The Dalles 13
LaCenter 54, Stevenson 12
Raymond-South Bend 49, Columbia 14
Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 58, Echo 28
Joseph 56, South Wasco 7
Harper Charter 59, Sherman 26
Cross Country
Trout Lake finished second in the boys’ portion of a race in Umatilla. Thaddeus Lambert was the top individual finisher for the Mustangs in eighth. Trout Lake’s Melody Stock was fourth in the girls’ run.
Volleyball
South Wasco def. Bickleton 25-13, 25-14, 25-8
Condon def. Lyle-Wishram 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23
The Dalles def. Coquille 19-25, 25-23, 15-9
Marshfield def. The Dalles 24-26, 25-15, 15-10