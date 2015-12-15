October 16 Prep Sports Roundup

Football
Dufur 48, Pilot Rock 12
Volleyball
The Dalles def. Estacada 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
Columbia def. King’s Way Christian 3-2
Seton Catholic def. Stevenson 3-0
Ione-Arlington def. Horizon Christian 25-5, 25-11, 25-16
Sherman def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-22, 15-25, 29-27, 25-10
Boys Soccer
Hood River Valley 4, Parkrose 2
The Dalles 4, Madras 1
Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 3, Central Christian 3
Girls Soccer
Hood River Valley 4, Parkrose 0
The Dalles 8, Madras 0
King’s Way Christian 4, Columbia 0
Westside Christian 5, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 0