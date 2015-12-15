October 16 Prep Sports Roundup

Football

Dufur 48, Pilot Rock 12

 

Volleyball

The Dalles def. Estacada 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Columbia def. King’s Way Christian 3-2

Seton Catholic def. Stevenson 3-0

Ione-Arlington def. Horizon Christian 25-5, 25-11, 25-16

Sherman def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-22, 15-25, 29-27, 25-10

 

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Parkrose 2

The Dalles 4, Madras 1

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 3, Central Christian 3

 

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 4, Parkrose 0

The Dalles 8, Madras 0

King’s Way Christian 4, Columbia 0

Westside Christian 5, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 0

