October 16-17 Prep Sports Roundup

Football

Hood River Valley 54, Parkrose 0

LaGrande 54, The Dalles 6

Columbia 56, Fort Vancouver 6

King’s Way Christian 50, Stevenson 36

Dufur 48, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 14

Imbler 46, Sherman 14

Condon 39, South Wasco 7

Cross Country

Trout Lake’s Melody Stock finished first and Felicity Peck sixth in the girls’ race during a meet at Umatilla. Joby Steward took twelfth in the boys’ race.

Volleyball

The Dalles won two out of three matches at a tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. The Riverhawks defeated Cottage Grove 25-10, 25-13 and Marshfield 25-18, 25-10, and lost to Ashland 18-25, 25-23, 15-13.