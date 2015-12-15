October 15 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 2, Madras 0: The Riverhawks avenge a loss from last month and move into solo possession of first place in the Tri-Valley Conference.

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 4, Damascus Christian 2

Girls Soccer

Kalama 1, Columbia 0

King’s Way Christian 8, Stevenson 0

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Parkrose 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

The Dalles def. Molalla 25-27, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20: The Riverhawks won their eighth straight Tri-Valley Conference match.

Kalama def. Columbia 3-0

King’s Way Christian def. Stevenson 3-0

Dufur def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-15, 25-12, 25-13: The Rangers win the Big Sky Conference regular season title, going unbeaten in 12 league matches.

South Wasco def. Horizon Christian 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Sherman def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 15-5

Boys Water Polo

Hood River Valley 11, David Douglas 5

Girls Water Polo

David Douglas 11, Hood River Valley 7