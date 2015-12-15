October 15 Prep Sports Roundup

Volleyball

Dufur def. Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 25-7, 25-14, 25-18

South Wasco def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-8, 25-10, 25-15

Cross Country

Hood River Valley’s Sam Knoll won the boys’ race and Savina Davis was the girls’ winner at a three-school Northwest Oregon Conference meet at Putnam. The Eagle boys finished second to Canby, while the HRV girls fielded an incomplete team.

Stevenson won both the boys and girls portions of a five-school Trico League meet at King’s Way Christian. Daisy Jones, A’Layjha Johnson, and Ruby Langer finished one-two-three in the girls’ run, while Brayden Hays was second and Colton Hollis third in the boys’ run.

Columbia finished second to LaCenter in both the boys and girls races at a five-school Trico League meet at Castle Rock. The Bruins’ Lilah Zimmerman finished second in the girls’ race, while Luther Thomas was fifth in the boys’ race.